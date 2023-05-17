Brandywine wins 12th regional championship in the past 15 years Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NILES — For the 12th time in the last 15 years, the Brandywine tennis team is the Division 4 Regional tennis champion.

The Bobcats easily defended their title on their home courts as they scored 29 points. Buchanan was the regional runner-up with 17 points, which means the Bucks will also be heading to the Division 4 State Finals June 2-3 at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.

Berrien Springs finished third with 14 points and Kalamazoo Hackett fourth with 12 points. Schoolcraft placed fifth with 11 points.

The top two teams advance to the state finals, as well as any team scoring 18 or more points. The runner-up at No. 1 singles, if she is not a member of a qualifying team, would also advance to the finals.

Buchanan moves on to the state finals for the second time in three years. Last season, the Bucks tied for third and missed advancing by a single point.

Dowagiac finished 10th with one point.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 8 in Division 4, swept the doubles flights and had one singles champion.

For the second straight year. Cortney Bates was the lone Brandywine singles player to win an individual regional championship.

The Bobcats doubles teams of Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender, Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden, and Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks all won in straight sets. Isabelle Sosnoski and Sydney Olson went three sets to win the No. 3 doubles championship.

Kalamazoo Hackett won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles titles to keep Brandywine from sweeping all eight flights. The Bobcats with their five regional titles, did better last year’s total by one.