Roundup: Rangers, Vikings swept Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis softball and baseball teams were swept in Southwest 10 Conference action Monday.

At Niles, former SMAC West Division rival Lakeland swept the Vikings.

Cassopolis Softball

The Huskies took the opening game 6-2 by scoring three runs in the first and fifth innings. Hartford completed the sweep with an 11-5 victory in the nightcap.

In the first game, Ryley Bowsher had a double for the Rangers. Mackenzie Boyer suffered the loss.

In the nightcap, Atyanna Alford doubled and tripled for Cassopolis, while Janayla Franklin also had a double. Boyer was the losing pitcher.

Cassopolis Baseball

The Huskies defeated the Rangers 10-5 and 7-5.

No individual statistics for Cassopolis were available.

Niles Softball

Errors continue to haunt the Viking softball team. Niles committed six errors in the two games against the Lancers Monday afternoon.

Lakeshore won the opening game 4-1 as it outhit the Vikings 8-3. Haylea Wilken took the loss for Niles.

In the nightcap, the Lancers won 11-3 as it banged out 14 hits and took advantage of six Viking miscues.

Wilkens had a home run for Niles, which falls to 9-20 on the season. Olivia Johnson suffered the loss.