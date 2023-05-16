Roundup: No. 7 Brandywine tops No. 6 North Muskegon; Eddies second at Wolverine tourney Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

NILES — As the No. 7-ranked Brandywine tennis team prepares for the postseason, it picked up a huge victory Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats, who are hosting the Division 4 Regional Tennis Tournament starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, defeated No. 6-ranked North Muskegon 5-3.

“What a well-played match by both teams as four of the matches went three sets,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “We are playing our best tennis at the right time.”

Brandywine (16-1) won three of four doubles flights after splitting the singles flights.

Cortney Bates and Abagail Solloway were the winners in singles action. Bates defeated North Muskegon’s Francine Vinson, who lost the first set 6-2 and trailed 3-0 when she retired from their No. 3 singles match. Solloway defeated Allie Sanocki 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6(5) at No. 4 singles.

Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden, Isabelle Sosnoski and Sydney Olson, along with Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks were winners in doubles play.

Hullinger and Holden defeated August Carefelle and Jaci Patrick at No. 2 doubles in straight sets, while Sosnoski and Olson defeated Sage Brewer and Emmi VanWyck in straight sets. Kohler and Franks needed three sets to defeat North Muskegon’s Hannah Ripple and Jasmine Rottman.

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg was the runner-up at the Wolverine Conference Tennis Tournament in Allegan on Monday.

The match was postponed on Saturday due to weather.

Otsego scored 62 points to win the conference championship. The Eddies finished with 42 points. Niles placed tied with Paw Paw for seventh place.

Eucris Ugay was a runner-up for Edwardsburg at No, 2 singles, while Mya Eberlein and Grace Maynard were runners-up at No. 4 doubles.

Niles also had a pair of runners-up as Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson, as well as, Caelyn Hinds and McKayla Bock finished second at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.