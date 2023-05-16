Roundup: Chieftains win, Eddies fall on senior nights Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac and Edwardsburg soccer teams celebrated their seniors Monday night with mixed results.

The Chieftains scored a 5-2 win over visiting Constantine, while the Eddies lost a 7-1 Wolverine Conference decision to Vicksburg.

Dowagiac Soccer

Jenna Ward had a pair of goals for the Chieftains, who also got goals from Maggie Weller, Jessa Davis and Zaida Lopez.

Triana Lee had one save for Dowagiac.

“I thought it was a overall great performance by the entire team tonight they really played together and move the ball well to create opportunities for goals,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “What a fun senior night.”

Dowagiac outshot the Falcons 17-3.

Edwardsburg Soccer

Samantha Stewart continued her hot streak of scoring as she had the lone goal for the Eddies Monday night.

Alex Ferguson had the assist on the goal.