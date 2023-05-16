Entries wanted: Cass County seeks designs for coin contest

Published 8:10 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Submitted

CASS COUNTY — Since becoming chair of the board of commissioners in January, Jeremiah Jones has made a priority of recognizing County employees, residents, volunteers and others during Board of Commissioners meetings. Now, area creatives have an opportunity to join in on the fun.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners is seeking design submissions for a new coin to be handed out as tokens of appreciation, congratulations, or commemoration. The coins will feature the official County seal on one side, and the winning design on the other.

Designs should be flat, vectorized images, rather than photos, and should represent Cass County in some way.

Participants must reside in Cass County.

Submissions will be accepted between June 1 and June 14. A winner will be selected by the Board of Commissioners during the June 15 meeting.

To enter, visit https://www.casscountymi.org/FormCenter/Online-Forms-7/Cass-County-Coin-Contest-66

