Edwardsburg softball sweeps Otsego; baseball swept by Mattawan Published 8:02 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg set up a showdown between the top two teams in the Wolverine Conference softball standings with a sweep of Otsego Thursday.

The Eddies, who improved to 10-0, will face Vicksburg (12-0) on the road with a share of first place hanging in the balance.

Edwardsburg (15-5) set the showdown by defeating the Bulldogs 11-1 and 9-3.

In the first game, the Eddies used a nine-run second inning to turn the game into a rout.

Edwardsburg opened the second inning with consecutive singles from Lexi Schimpa, Lindsey Dalenberg and Lani Hardin to load the bases. Samantha Baker hit into a fielder’s choice play to drive in Shimpa

Following a walk to Caitlin Tighe, which drove in a run, Emma Denison and Averie Markel had back-to-back singles before Abby Bossler drew another walk. Back-to-back singles by Schimpa and Dalenberg, along with a double by Hardin made it 9-1 Eddies. A single by Baker scored Dalenberg with the final run of the inning.

Edwardsburg would add a single run in the fifth to complete the scoring and end the game due to the 10-run rule.

The Eddies finished with 14 hits, led by Sydney Klaer and Hardin, who had a double and a single. They also drove in a run.

Denison, Markel, Schimpa and Dalenberg all had two hits. Denison and Markel both drove in a pair of runs. Tighe added a triple.

Denison and Baker combined on a two-hitter with Denison picking up the victory, She struck out eight.

In the nightcap, Edwardsburg scored three runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to account for its nine runs.

The Eddies added 11 more hits to their total. Klaer was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, while Baker was 2-for-3 with a triple. Shimpa added tripled and Tighe doubled.

Edwardsburg Baseball

The Eddies were swept by visiting Mattawan in a non-conference doubleheader.

The Wildcats won the opening game 7-2 and then completed the sweep with a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.

Mattawan (15-6) had a pair of three-run innings — the first and fifth — to take control of the game.

Edwardsburg (10-10) trailed 7-0 before scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Eli Wideman took the loss for the Eddies. Tyler Leak and Monty Young also appeared on the hill for Edwardsburg.

Brody Schimpa had a double to lead the Eddies offensively.

In the nightcap, A four-run fifth inning gave the Wildcats the come-from-behind victory. The game was stopped after five innings due to darkness.

Grant Griffin took the loss in relief of starter Caleb Layman.

Edwardsburg outhit Mattawan 6-4, but committed six errors, which led to four runs for the Wildcats.

Zac Zache was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Eddies, who also got a double from Caedin Pulling.