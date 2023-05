Beulah Smith, Niles Published 6:01 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

Beulah Smith, 82, Niles, passed away May 10, 2023. Funeral services May 21, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Hope Community Church-Niles, visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com