South Bend Country Club hosting Four Winds Invitational Published 5:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For the second straight year, the Four Winds Invitational will be hosted by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians at the South Bend Country Club.

The 12th annual Epson Tour stop will be Aug. 10-12.

This year’s Four Winds Invitational will offer a purse of $200,000 for the players. The proceeds from the tournament will be donated by Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“We are very excited to announce the dates for the 12th edition of the Four Winds Invitational,” said Rebecca Richards, Tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “Over the last 11 years, we’ve donated $892,500 to Beacon Children’s Hospital using proceeds from the tournament to help with the acquisition of life-saving equipment to better serve patients and families in the South Bend community. A cumulative donation of this size would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and donors. We look forward to working again with the LPGA Epson Tour, South Bend Country Club and its members, along with volunteers and vendors to make the 2023 Four Winds Invitational our best tournament yet.”

Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos is pleased that the even has been so successful over the years.

“The city of South Bend is ideally suited to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Epson Tour with the award-winning South Bend Country Club offering a challenging course for players and our newly expanded casino resort, Four Winds South Bend, offering luxury accommodations, entertainment, fine dining and event space,” he said. “We are very thankful for the sponsors and everyone who works tirelessly to help make the Four Winds Invitational so successful every year. We’re looking forward to another great tournament this year.”

The South Bend Country Club is excited to be hosting the Epson Tour stop for the second consecutive year.

“We are very proud to once again be selected by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos to host the 2023 Four Winds Invitational,” said Duke Downey, CEO of South Bend Country Club. “We are excited to welcome the future generation of rising LPGA stars and showcase what our award-winning golf course has to offer. I would also like to thank the members of South Bend Country Club for their support of the players leading up to and during tournament week.”