Roundup: Eddies blank Niles; Dowagiac tops Buchanan

Published 9:55 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Scott Novak

NILES — Samantha Stewart, of Edwardsburg, scored three goals as the visiting Eddies blanked Niles 4-0 in a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday night.

In a battle for second place in the Lakeland Conference, host Dowagiac defeated Buchanan 3-1.

 

Edwardsburg at Niles

Stewart’s hat trick helped Edwardsburg square its season and league records at 6-6-1 and 2-2-1, respectively.

Jenna Stowasser assisted on Stewart’s first goal. The other two scores were unassisted.

Madison Ahern had the other goal for the Eddies.

 

Buchanan at Dowagiac

Faith Green had a pair of goals for the Chieftains, who will finish as the runner-up to Berrien Springs in the inaugural Lakeland Conference standings.

Jessa Davis had Dowagiac’s other goal.

The Chieftains outshot the Bucks 18-9. Dowagiac goalkeeper Triana Lee had eight saves.

“I thought we played a solid game tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We did a great job of moving the ball and seeing passing lanes which created a lot of opportunity.”

 

Edwardsburg at Kalamazoo Central

The Eddies and Maroon Giants played to a 1-1 draw in a non-conference match Friday night.

Stewart had the goal for the Eddies.

