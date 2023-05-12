Roundup: Eddies blank Niles; Dowagiac tops Buchanan
NILES — Samantha Stewart, of Edwardsburg, scored three goals as the visiting Eddies blanked Niles 4-0 in a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday night.
In a battle for second place in the Lakeland Conference, host Dowagiac defeated Buchanan 3-1.
Edwardsburg at Niles
Stewart’s hat trick helped Edwardsburg square its season and league records at 6-6-1 and 2-2-1, respectively.
Jenna Stowasser assisted on Stewart’s first goal. The other two scores were unassisted.
Madison Ahern had the other goal for the Eddies.
Buchanan at Dowagiac
Faith Green had a pair of goals for the Chieftains, who will finish as the runner-up to Berrien Springs in the inaugural Lakeland Conference standings.
Jessa Davis had Dowagiac’s other goal.
The Chieftains outshot the Bucks 18-9. Dowagiac goalkeeper Triana Lee had eight saves.
“I thought we played a solid game tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We did a great job of moving the ball and seeing passing lanes which created a lot of opportunity.”
Edwardsburg at Kalamazoo Central
The Eddies and Maroon Giants played to a 1-1 draw in a non-conference match Friday night.
Stewart had the goal for the Eddies.