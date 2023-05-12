Dowagiac takes over first place in Lakeland Conference Published 2:01 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

DOWAGIAC — With a week filed with Lakeland Confrence jamborees, the league championship is up for grabs.

Buchanan fired the first shot in the race for the golf championship by winning the opening jamboree at Orchard Hills Country Club on April 24.

Starting on Tuesday at Harbor Shores Resort, Dowgaiac has taken over first place by winning not only on Tuesday, but sweeping the doubleheader at Hampshire Country Club Wednesday, which was hosted by Berrien Springs and Brnadywine.

With the three wins, the Chieftains now have 19 points heading into Friday’s final regular-season jamboree, which will also be at Hampshire and is being hosted by Dowagiac.

Buchanan is second with 17 points, while Brandywine is third and Berrien Springs fourth.

At Harbor Shores, led by medalist Abraham Guernsey, who shot 39, the Chieftains won the jamboree with a team total of 201, which was 12 strokes better than runner-up Buchanan’s 213.

Brandywine finished third with a 251 and Berrien Springs fourth with a 266.

“It’s nice to have Abraham settling into a groove,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “Back-to-back 39s is pretty nice. Travis had 44 and Dane at 45-47, we are getting there and the other guys aren’t far behind. They know they can shoot those scores. Hopefully with the warmer weather we can keep going in the right direction.”

Buchanan’s top finisher was Aiden Mondschein, who finished with a round of 49. Sam Douglass and William Hayes led the Bobcats with a 62.

At Hampshire Country Club, Dowagiac finished the two nine-hole jamborees with a total score of 372, which was 24 strokes better than the Bucks, who totaled 396.

Berrien Springs jumped over Brandywine with its total of 426 compared to the Bobcats’ 443.

Guernsey again earned medalist honors as he finished the two rounds with an 83. Mondschein was second with an 89, while Dowagiac’s Dan Spagnoli and Travis Rehborg finished with scores of 92 and 94, respectively.