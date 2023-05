Beverly Gertrude (Carder) Crookes, of Springfield, MI and formerly of Dowagiac Published 5:34 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Beverly Gertrude (Carder) Crookes, age 85, of Springfield, MI and formerly of Dowagiac, died Friday, May 12, 2023. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Homes, Battle Creek. www.farleyestesdowdle.com