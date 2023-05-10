Rose Aravena Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Aug. 9, 1947-May 9, 2023

Rose E. Aravena, 75, of Niles, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Chalet of Niles.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1947, in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Garver and Maybelle (Cornelius) Wilds.

Rose graduated from Dowagiac Central High in 1965, she went on to attend Twin Lakes Beauty College of Cosmetology, and later on to Southwestern Michigan College where she earned her LPN degree.

On Nov. 15, 1969, at her sister’s home in Decatur, she married Jaime Aravena. The marriage was blessed with a daughter.

Rose began her working career as a hairdresser in Dowagiac and Niles for twenty years. After obtaining her LPN degree she went to work at Berrien General Hospital for thirteen years, before retiring.

A true artist at heart, Rose kept busy with her crafts, and creating specialty cakes for family birthdays, weddings, and novelty cakes. Her cookies, candies, and pretzels were also works of art.

Rose was a lifetime fan of anything Notre Dame, “go Irish” was a phrase she used often.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Leonard Wilds, Earl Wilds, Dolly Shaw, and John Wilds.

Rose is survived by her husband, Jaime Aravena of Niles; daughter, Monica (Nichole) Zehendner of Apache Junction, Arizona; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (John) VandeLuyster of South Carolina; Darlene Trussell of Dowagiac; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at New Journey United Methodist Church, 302 Cedar St. in Niles, with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior. An interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Journey United Methodist Church.

Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.