Roger A. Jenison Published 7:56 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Aug. 29, 1945-May 8, 2023

Roger Avink Jenison, 77, of Cassopolis, formerly of Dowagiac, died peacefully Monday, May 8, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug.29, 1945, in Battle Creek, the youngest of two children born to Eugene and Henrietta Jenison. He married Mary Katherine Pond, September 20, 1969, in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Roger cherished his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. He loved to watch them play sports and be a part of their activities. He was a 1964 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. Following graduation, he attended Ferris State University before serving honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He spent eighteen months of that time in Munich, Germany. He was a former member of the Dowagiac Lions Club and the Dowagiac Elks. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending summers with his family camping and fishing. Roger was a very social person who never met a stranger.

Roger will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Mary Jenison of Cassopolis; their daughter, Mindi (Chris) Young of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren, Mark, Jillian; one sister, Judy Jones of Centerville, Ohio; and a host of extended family, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mark Jenison.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, for a Graveside service followed by Military Honors in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Roger be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085 or to the Cancer Services of Cass County, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com