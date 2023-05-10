Chieftains sweep Shamrocks in softball, drop pair in baseball Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac softball team continues to show improvement as the games begin to wind down and the postseason approaches.

The Chieftains traveled to Berrien Springs Tuesday afternoon and swept a Lakeland Conference doubleheader from the Shamrocks.

Dowagiac had a total of 24 hits in the two games as it defeated Berrien Springs 8-4 and 14-3 to improve to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in conference contests. The Chieftains are locked in a battle with Brandywine for second place in the league. The two teams square off in Dowagiac on Friday, weather permitting.

“Our bats started to come alive tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke. “Caleigh Wimberley has struggled lately, but took good swings tonight and hit the ball hard. Rebecca Guernsey was 7-for-9 on the night, and when her and Caleigh get on for the middle of our lineup, they usually score. Aubrey Busby had a big night and Marlie Carpenter hit her first two varsity home runs.”

The Chieftains had eight hits in the opening game, led by Carpenter, who was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Guernsey and Busby both finished with two hits.

Guernsey was also the winning pitcher as scattered 11 hits and struck out four.

In the nightcap, Dowagiac erupted for 15 hits, five of which were for extra bases.

Busby was 3-for-4, all doubles, and drove in two runs. Carpenter also had three hits, including a double and a home run. She drove in four runs.

Wimberley and Guernsey both finished with three hits and two RBIs. Lyla Elrod added a double and a triple.

Addie Wilson started for the Chieftains and picked up the win as she worked the first four innings, allowing six hits with five strikeouts. Guernsey pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout.

Dowagiac Baseball

The Dowagiac baseball team was swept by the league-leading Shamrocks 3-0 and 8-4.

Garrett Brewer no-hit the Chieftains in the opening game. Brewer struck out 18 and walked just one.

Berrien Springs (14-7, 6-1 Lakeland) had six hits off of Dowagiac’s Ben Klann, who suffered the loss despite allowing just one earned run.

In the nightcap, the Chieftains outhit the Shamrocks 9-7, but could not overcome a 7-2 deficit after three innings. Dowagiac did score single runs in the fifth and seven innings, but it was not enough.

Mason Maggert started and took the loss for Dowagiac. Jacob DeFord came on in relief in the sixth inning.

Louie Perkins earned the win for the Shamrocks with relief help from Brody Brewer.

Klann had a double for the Chieftains. Jamal Williams, Maggert and Braeden Gillesby all had two hits for Dowagiac.