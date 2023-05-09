Buchanan sweeps Bronson as it begins preparation for the postseason Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

BUCHANAN — Having already won the Lakeland Conference championship, the Buchanan softball team now has its sights set on preparing for the postseason.

The Bucks have some quality opponents left on the schedule to help them do just that.

On Monday, Buchanan took on Bronson in a non-conference doubleheader, which is won 4-3 and 8-7 to improve to 22-2 on the season.

Hailee Kara did not give up an earned run against the Vikings (15-8) in the opening game. Bronson had seven hits in the contest, all singles.

The Bucks finished with 10 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by Cameron Carlson. Caitlyn Horvath and Sage Pruett both finished with a pair of hits. Pruett and Kara each had a double in the contest.

In the nightcap, Camille Lozmack allowed two earned runs on nine hits.

Buchanan continued to swing a hot bat as it added eight more hits to its total for the day. Lozmack helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Hannah Herman also had a double and Kara contributed a triple.