Roadrunners sign third member of 2023 recruiting class Published 11:47 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Aries Hull, of Bolingbrook High School in Illinois has become the third member of the Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball 2023 recruiting class.

Hull recently signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“The SMC Roadrunners welcome Aries Hull to the family,” said SMC Coach Rodell Davis. “He fills an immediate need in the paint, especially on defense and in rebounding. Aries is a long, athletic rim protector who rebounds the ball at a high rate. His offensive game has grown so much over the course of this past season. His strong work ethic is going to help him continue to grow as a player.”

Hull joins Prince Adams of Evanston, Illinois, and RJ Davis of Glenview, Illinois, in the 2023 recruiting class.