Buchanan continues to roll as it improves to 18-1 Published 10:55 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

COLOMA — Visiting Buchanan swept a non-league softball doubleheader from Coloma Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks (18-1) shutout the Comets 4-0 in the opening game behind a two-hitter from Hailee Kara. Buchanan completed the sweep with a 12-2 win over Coloma.

In the opening game, the Bucks had 10 hits, led by Hannah Herman, who doubled and tripled. Kara also had a triple, while Cameron Carlson added a double.

In the nightcap, Camille Lozmack scattered five hits to pick up the win.

Buchanan banged out 17 hits, including another triple from Herman. Caitlyn Horvath added a triple, while Alyvia Hickok and Keegan May both doubled.

As the Bucks head into the final few weeks of the regular season, Buchanan Coach Rachel Carlson said her squad will be tested, which should help them prepare for the state tournament.

“Our schedule is pretty tough in May, and we are excited to play tough teams with tough pitchers,” she said. “These experiences will make us better and put us in pressure situations that we can learn from. We are getting better and pinpointing things that we need to improve on as we roll into the second half of the season.”