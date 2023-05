2023 Cass County Fair registration opens Published 11:47 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

CASS COUNTY — The 2023 Cass County Fair is accepting 4-H and Youth applications online at mycasscountyfair.com.

These registrations are mandatory to be an exhibitor at the 2023 Cass County Fair and are due no later than June 17 at midnight.

Please check the fair website for all mandatory registrations. For questions, call the fair office at (269) 445-8265 or email at casscountyfair@gmail.com.