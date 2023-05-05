Maxine Smith Published 11:13 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Sept. 17, 1956-May 3, 2023

Maxine Shaffer Smith, 66, of Niles, MI passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Corewell Health in St. Joseph.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Open Door Christian Fellowship, 51586 CR 5 N, Elkhart, IN 46514. Memorials may be made to Open Door Christian Fellowship. Those wishing to share a memory of Maxine online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com

Maxine was born Sept. 17, 1956, in Benton Harbor, MI to Dale & Alice Jean (West) Shaffer. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1974. On June 25, 1994, she married Timothy Smith in Niles, MI. Maxine cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid Beatles fan, loved gardening, and going for car rides with Tim to the beach.

Maxine is survived by her husband Timothy Smith; sons Matthew (Kate) Podjan and Andrew (Nina) Podjan; four grandchildren Lilly, Judah, Zion and Merrily Podjan; and her besties Tina, Theresa, Joanie and Jeanne. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barb Trail, and her beloved pets: dogs Duke and Doocie, and nearly a dozen cats.

“Though I know I’ll never lose affection, for people and things that went before. I know I’ll often stop and think about them; in my life, I love you more.”