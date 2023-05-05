Linda L. Wright Published 11:14 am Friday, May 5, 2023

June 23, 1947-April 28, 2023

Linda Lee Wright, 75, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 23, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, one of six children born to Margaret “Blondie” Simpson. She met Richard Allen Wright in 1966 and they were married May 13, 1967, in Penn Friends Church, Cassopolis, Michigan. After more than fifty-three years of marriage he preceded her in death in 2020.

Throughout Linda’s life, she displayed a servant’s heart and devotion to God and family. She served in many ways over her lifetime. It all started in Florida where she was involved in the Job Core, earning her CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) licensure. She would later apply her licensure at the Cass County Medical Care Facility for fifteen years and in private home care for ten years, caring for the elderly. Linda made many longtime friends serving in various places. She was a preschool aide at Winnie the Pooh Nursery School and a volunteer at Helping Hands of Cassopolis for ten years. She was an active member of Penn Friends Community Church for the past fifty-three years, where she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, served as janitor, and assisted wherever needed.