Eddies, Vikings coaches please with consistency after long day on the course Published 10:50 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

THREE RIVERS – After a long day on the course, Edwardsburg and Niles boys’ golf coaches Jeff Kozinski and Dan Brawley were pleased with the consistency their respective teams showed in Thursday’s two Wolverine Conference Jamborees.

Following a fourth-place finish in the first jamboree at Four Lakes Country Club in the morning, Edwardsburg shot a score of 172 in the afternoon event hosted by Three Rivers at Sauganash Golf Club.

Kozinski’s Eddies tied Niles with a 172, but ended up fourth on the fifth-man tiebreaker rule.

The Eddies’ fifth-man Landon Putz, a junior, carded a 45 to edge Niles’ freshman Landon Martin who finished with 52.

Vicksburg carded a 155 to finish first in the team standings. Runners-up finisher Plainwell (166) edged out third-place Otsego (167) followed by Edwardsburg, Niles, Paw Paw (174), Three Rivers (180) and Sturgis (203).

Plainwell junior Jackson Powell was medalist on the day with a 36.

Edwardsburg’s two lowest scores of the afternoon were turned in by junior Andrew Kurowski and sophomore Ben Fish, who both ended the day with identical rounds of 42.

Completing the Eddies’ scoring were junior Carson Baker at 43 and senior Jake Emenaker totaled 45.

Rounding out the Eddies’ varsity lineup was freshman Michael Wright with a 50.

“I am very pleased with how our guys are battling and how much better they are getting as the season progresses,” Kozinski said. “They keep showing a great attitude and work ethic. We just have to learn how to finish our round stronger. This is a young team that is improving every day.”

Freshman Gavyn Luke put together his best round of the season with a 40 to lead Niles. Junior Aiden Kruger was next for the Vikings with a season-low round of 43.

Also figuring in the Vikings’ varsity scoring were freshman Keaton Schrader with a 44 and senior Conner Weston who fired a 45.

Freshman Blake Hopper turned in a score of 64 for Niles.

“Keaton and Gavyn really stepped up for us today and shot their lowest scores of the year,” Brawley said. “We are a very young team with four freshmen in our lineup, but they all keep improving every single week.”

Top scorer for Vicksburg was Garrett Schramer with a 37.

Otsego’s Carsen Miller fired a 38.

Paw Paw’s Benny Miller finished with a 39.

Kaden Ratering’s 41 paced Three Rivers.

Sturgis’ top score came from Graeme Herald with a 44.