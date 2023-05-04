Spring sports heading into the homestretch Published 3:05 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

NILES — You would not know it by looking are the records of area sports teams, but the spring sports season is headed into the homestretch.

Teams have battled each other and the elements, which have included below normal temperatures, snow and rain.

As they enter the final month of the regular season, area athletic directors are going to be faced with the tough task of trying to squeeze as many contests in as possible. Unfortunately, due to the number of postponed or canceled games in April, that will mean dropping non-conference contests in favor of the more important league contests.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, more than 100,000 student-athletes participate in spring sports. Those sports are baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field, boys golf and girls tennis in southwest Michigan.

There are a few changes to the rule heading into the postseason.

In golf, the number of strokes allowed per hole during the state tournament has been reduced from 12 to 10.

In tennis, the number of players who may be seeded at No. 1 singles has been increased to seven if there are between 21-23 players in the field, and eight if the field includes 24 or more players at that flight.

In girls soccer, the top two seeds will host their matches unless they have been have been scheduled to play at a prearranged host site. The top seed will get hosting priority, followed by the No. 2 seed.

The state tournament will get under way with girls tennis, which begin May 17. The final tournament to get under way will be the state golf tournament, which begins with regionals on May 29 through June 3.

Here are the important dates for the

Baseball

Districts – May 25-June 3

Regional Semifinals – June 7

Regional Finals, Quarterfinals – June 10

Semifinals – June 15-16

Finals – June 17

Golf

LP Boys Regionals – May 29-June 3

UP Girls & Boys Finals – May 31 or June 1

LP Boys Finals – June 9-10

Girls Soccer

Districts – May 24-June 3

Regionals – June 6-10

Semifinals – June 13-14

Finals – June 16-17

Softball

Districts – May 24-June 3

Regionals – June 10

Quarterfinals – June 13

Tennis

LP Girls Regionals – May 17-20

UP Boys Finals – May 31 or June 1

LP Girls Finals – June 2-3

Track & Field

Regionals – May 18-20

Finals – June 3

Semifinals – June 15-16

Finals – June 17