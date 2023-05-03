Ulysses Grant Bixby “Buzz” Meyer Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

April 26, 1930-Nov. 8, 2022

Ulysses Grant Bixby “Buzz” Meyer, Jr., 92, of Eau Claire, died Nov. 8, 2022, in Dowagiac.

The family will have a small graveside service at a later time. Messages and memories may be shared at www.allredfuneralhome.com

Buzz was born April 26, 1930, in Santa Ana, Calif., and grew up in Boone, Iowa. While in high school, he was a member of the Boone High School Golf Team, which turned into a lifetime passion. He attended the University of Southern California on a golf scholarship.

After graduation, Buzz went into the U.S. Air Force, where he was a 1st Lieutenant and jet pilot. He left active duty in 1955. He started a small manufacturing and sales business, making small, precision metal parts.

He resided in Laguna Beach, Calif., and Indian Lake near Dowagiac.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Helen; son, Clifford Meyer; daughter, Tina Meyer; four grandchildren; two step-daughters, Sarah Thompson and Emily Bucy; and seven step-grandchildren.