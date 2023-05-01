Roundup: Niles 2-1 in Holland; Bobcats 1-1 at Jimtown Published 5:10 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

ELKHART, Ind. — The Niles softball team went 2-1 at the Holland Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (6-10) blanked Grosse Pointe South 9-0 before being shutout by Grand Haven 9-0. Niles rebounded to edge Wayland 9-8.

At the Jimtown Invitational, the Brandywine softball team split a pair of games Saturday.

The Bobcats lost to host Jimtown 2-1 in the opening game before rebounding to defeat Argos (Ind.) 11-7 in the second game.

After winning eight of its first nine games, the Edwardsburg softball team has run into a bit of a rough patch as it has lost four straight games after going 0-3 at the Lakeshore Invitational Saturday.

The Eddies were blanked by Chelsea 14-0, edged by Crown Point 4-3 and lost to the host Lancers 8-4.

In a single game on Saturday, visiting Cassopolis was blanked by Mendon 3-0.

Holland Invitational

In its first game against Grosse Pointe South, Niles jumped out to a 7-0 lead by scoring four runs in the first and three more in the second.

The Vikings capped the scoring with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

Niles finished with 11 hits, led by Kayla Kiggins, who was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Annabelle Johnson and Olivia Johnson also had two hits.

Morgan Clanton picked up the victory as she tossed a five-hit shutout.

A seven-run first inning propelled Grand Haven to the shutout victory over the Vikings.

Niles had six hits, led by Annabelle Johnson, who had a pair of singles. Olivia Johnson suffered the loss.

Trailing 8-1, Niles scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Wayland.

Both teams finished with 11 hits. The Vikings were led by Kayla Kiggins, who was 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Annabelle Johnson and Coveney Davidson both had two hits, including a double.

Jimtown Invitational

Host Jimtown edged Brandywine in the opening game as it held off a seventh-inning rally by the Bobcats.

Brandywine (7-4) trailed Jimtown 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh. The Bobcats scored a run, but were unable to pull out the victory.

No statistics from that game are currently available.

Brandywine rebounded to defeat Argos in its second game as it used a pair of four-run innings — the third and fourth — to break the game open.

Presley Gogley and Kadence Brumitt combined on a two-hitter.

Addison Anglin tripled for the Bobcats, who finished with eight hits. Macy Pellow, Brumitt and Chloe Parker all added doubles.

Lakeshore Invitational

The Eddies were shut down offensively in the first two games by Chelsea and Crown Point.

The Bulldogs held Edwardsburg to a pair of hits in its first game, while Crown Point allowed five hits in the second game.

Caitlin Tighe had a home run for the Eddies against Crown Point.

Edwardsburg got its bats going in the final game against Lakeshore as it finished with seven hits. Sydney Klaer had a double and a home run against Crown point to lead the Eddies offensively. Averie Markel also had a double.

Cassopolis at Mendon

The Rangers were no-hit by the Hornets, who scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to account for the scoring.

Mackenzie Boyer suffered the loss for Cassopolis.