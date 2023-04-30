Roundup: Bobcats second at Bronson; Eddies 14th at Collins Memorial Published 12:14 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

BRONSON — The Brandywine golf team finished second at Bronson Thursday afternoon.

Comstock won the three-team match with a score of 214. Luke MacLeay was the medalist for the Colts with a 48.

The Bobcats shot 228 to finish second, while host Bronson did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

Miles LeMere led Brandywine with a round of 51. Conner Dye and Mason Ritchey both shot 57, while Carter Hayes shot 63.

Tom Collins Memorial

Edwardsburg finished 14th at the invitational, which was played at Bedford Valley.

Host Gull Lake was the winner with a team score of 317. Vicksburg finished second with a 322. The Eddies shot 354.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Will Preston was the medalist as he shot 72.

Edwardburg was led by Andrew Kurowski, who finished with an 82. Carson Baker shot 88, Landon Putz shot 91 and Jake Emanaker shot 93.