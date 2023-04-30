Niles junior organizes tree planting project Published 12:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

NILES — For the second year in a row, Niles High School junior Sawyer Lundberg led an Earth Day themed service project called Trees Across Berrien to help make a long-lasting environmental impact in Berrien County.

Last year, Lundberg and his classmates at the Berrien County Math and Science Center at Andrews University distributed over 130 tree saplings across Berrien County. This year, the students doubled their efforts and on Monday April 24 over 350 trees were distributed in Niles, Buchanan, Berrien Springs, Edwardsburg, Coloma and River Valley.

As part of the effort, Lundberg distributed boxes of trees Monday April 24 to Eastside Connections Kindergarten, First and Second Graders, Northside Elementary pre-k and kindergartners and to his teachers at Niles High School.

“Trees Across Berrien is all about making a lasting impact to help our environment in Berrien County,” Lundberg said. “I really hope the school children receiving the trees will plant their tree and know they are helping do their part and learn that one person can make a difference.”

“Distributing 350 trees in Niles, Edwardsburg, Buchanan and Berrien Springs was a significant group effort,” Lundberg said. “I am so appreciative of my fellow classmates and teachers at both the Math and Science Center and Niles High School who volunteered. Many classmates and friends passed out trees to schools in their hometowns and many Niles High School teachers volunteered to plant a tree in their own backyard.”

Lundberg also thanked Nancy Carpenter of the Berrien Conservation District for donating the tree saplings, and Steve Bornell of Fernwood for making a personal donation to help with the project.