Roundup: Pruett scores six goals in Bucks' win; Eddies blank Shamrocks April 29, 2023

BUCHANAN — Evyn Pruett scored all six goals as host Buchanan defeated Bangor 6-1 in non-conference soccer Friday night.

Pruett scored five goals in the opening half as the Bucks raced out to a 5-1 halftime advantage.

She scored the lone goal of the second half.

Berrien Springs at Edwardsburg

The host Eddies got three goals from Vivian Tomas in an 8-0 non-league victory over Berrien Springs Friday night.

Alex Ferguson had a pair of goals for the Eddies, who squared their season record at 5-5.

The other three goals came from Kandace Reeves, Samantha Stewart and Madison Ahern.

Stewart added a pair of assists. Tomas and Amaya Shier were also credited with assists.

Dowagiac at Fennville

Maggie Weller had the lone goal for Dowagiac in its 3-1 non-league loss to the Blackhawks Friday night.

Triana Lee had 12 saves in goal for the Chieftains. Dowagiac had 14 shots on goal.

“It was a tough night for us tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We had multiple chances to score and couldn’t finish. We didn’t quite look like ourselves. We were a little slow off the ball and lost a lot of possessions and ended up costing us a tough loss.”