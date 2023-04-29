Dowagiac’s Murphy signs UDFA deal with Tennessee Titans Published 7:19 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Caleb Murphy is officially a pro.

The former Dowagiac and Ferris State standout has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans. He’ll have a chance to compete for a final roster spot throughout spring camp.

Titan nation!!!! LFGGGGGG!!!! Excited to get to Tennessee ❤️ — murph (@calebmurphy008) April 29, 2023

Murphy claimed every major defensive player award possible this year, including the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award, the Ted Hendricks Award presented to the nation’s top defensive end, the Division II National Defensive Player of the Year honor in addition to the Cliff Harris Award as the nation’s top small college defensive player.

Murphy demolished the NCAA all-divisions record for single-season sacks, recording 25.5, and led all divisions with 39 tackles for loss, which matched the all-time single-season record for any NCAA level. Nearly half of Murphy’s tackles this season were for negative yards. He and his Ferris State teammates dominated opponents on their way to their second consecutive Division II championship. The Bulldog defense shut down the Colorado School of Mines, the division’s top scoring offense, in the Division II championship game.

Murphy played the past two seasons on the field for the Bulldogs and recorded 40 sacks, 60.5 tackles for loss (353 yards), 156 total tackles and eight forced fumbles. His teams went 9-0 in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Murphy’ was also named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award (D-II Player of the Year) and was the GLIAC Player of the Year. He also represented Ferris State at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas last week, recording a sack in the contest.

Murphy led the Bulldogs to the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship in McKinney, Texas, as FSU topped the Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in the title game to finish with a 14-1 overall record. Over his final two seasons, the Bulldogs posted a 28-1 mark en route to back-to-back national championships.