Susan Williams

July 2, 1944-April 23, 2023

Susan R. Williams, has passed away on April 23, 2023, after battling the long-term effects of Cancer. She was born in Niles, Michigan on Aug. 2, 1944, to James T. Bleasdale and Lynea (Rothfuchs) Bleasdale. Preceded in death by her sister Mariellen (Bleasdale) Dellinger, survived by her Step-Sisters Stacy (Siekman) Haman and Vicki (Siekman) Toms. Susan was a graduate of Buchanan High School, Michigan in 1962. She was married/divorced from Robert Lepel and had two children; Michael (Susan) Lepel, and Robin (Tim) Lepel-Szweda. Also married /divorced Jerry Williams, having two children, Derek and Brock (Kimberly) Williams. She and Jerry owned and operated the City Limits Lounge in South Bend Indiana. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren; Shaun (Kari) Siderits, Dylan (Kaleigh) Szweda, Amanda (Colin) Lepel-Leonard, Lauren and Alexis Lepel, Camden, Braylon, Alyson and Parker Williams, along with Alayna Duis and Shauna Bellaire. Great Grandchildren; Shaely, Jacob, Austin, Jordon, Bennie, Lyanna, and the newest to meet her Great Grammy, Leighton. Susan moved to Lake Placid Florida to share her life with long time love Lynn Pingle, getting a bonus daughter Shelli (Pingle) Knoll. Susan lived her life full of fun. Her Family will Celebrate her life and Memory at a future, un yet determined date. Don’t be sad because it’s over — be grateful to have known her.