Lyle Shaw, of Dowagiac Published 8:02 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Lyle Shaw, 86, of Dowagiac, passed April 27, 2023, of natural. Funeral services will be at Calvary Bible Church in Dowagiac, May 6, 2023, at 3 p.m., visitation beginning 2 p.m. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com