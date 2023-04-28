A touch of Texas: Dowagiac native to open new boutique in downtown Niles Published 8:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

NILES — A new clothing store is bringing a touch of Texas to southwest Michigan.

Dani Morgan’s Boutique, 111 E. Main St., Niles, is gearing up to open its doors for the first time Friday, May 12. The boutique will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Founded by Dowagiac native Tiffany Watson in August 2022 as an online store, Dani Morgan’s offers customers a wide variety of western-themed goods and apparel, including items such as jeans, graphic t-shirts, genuine leather, cowhide purses, handmade items designed by Watson and more at an affordable price.

“I really try to cater to everyone’s budget while keeping a wide variety,” she said.

Watson, who lived in Texas for 12 years before moving back to the area, was inspired by her experience to bring the western style to southwest Michigan.

“I brought the style home with me because we don’t have access to it here,” she said. “You can buy it online but it’s not the same as seeing it in person.”

After participating in pop-up events, horse shows, expos and more, Watson was encouraged to pursue finding a storefront. She then found 111 E. Main St., which was formerly home to Copa Jiu Jitsu, which recently relocated to its new 5th Street location.

“It kind of fell into my lap,” she said. “I really feel like it was the right place, right time and kind of a gift from god. He really blessed me with this building, my business and the location.”

Since announcing the opening of her store, Watson said the reception the shop has received has been positive.

“I could cry,” she said. “It makes me so proud and humbled to know that I’m reaching the community and that the community is excited for us to be here. I could not have transformed this space without help and support from my family and the community. I’m so grateful for everyone.”