Niles appoints new school board member Published 6:53 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

NILES — Niles Community Schools’ new board member is no stranger to the community.

The school board voted for Kelly Gaideski to be appointed to the seat vacated by Mark Weber, who stepped down to become a member of Lake Michigan College’s Board of Trustees.

The board hosted the interviews in the administration building Tuesday and Wednesday. Candidates were Gaideski, Daysha Amster, Tracey Reichanadter, Marci Taylor and Paulette Johnson.

“I think we chose a good candidate,” said Board President Mark Wortham. “All of the candidates were great; I don’t think we could have gone wrong with any of them.”

A retired educator, Gaideski brings more than 30 years of educational experience into her role as a board member. After earning her Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration from Western Michigan University, Gaideski spent 11 years as a teacher in the Niles Community Schools District. She was a consultant for Berrien RESA for nine years and joined St. Joseph Public Schools as Assistant Superintendent in July 2020 before being named interim Superintendent in February 2021. She retired in July 2022 after 33 years in education.

“I was impressed with the way she answered questions,” Wortham said. “Her overall demeanor was very professional. She has a lot of relevant experience.”

Gaideski’s first meeting as a school board member will be Monday, May 1.