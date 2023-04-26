Gerald L. Dumond Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Nov. 28, 1953-April 13, 2023

Gerald Lloyd Dumond Jr., 69, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after a brief but valiant fight with cancer and a long battle with pain.

Gerald was born on Nov. 28, 1953, to Gerald “Lloyd” Sr. and Shirley (DePeel) Dumond in Tacoma, Washington.

After graduating from Niles High School, Gerald went on to attend Lake Michigan College. He turned his studies in Journalism, along with his awesome listening and communication skills, into a long career in sales. His gift with home audio and visual equipment meshed well with his love of all kinds of music.

On Nov.27, 1976, he wed Shelley Cole at a ceremony in Niles. With their birthdays being two days apart, and their anniversary in between, it led to an Anni-birthday celebration every year. He lived a life filled with love, laughter, and kindness. He loved helping local musicians by recording their shows and giving back a polished video to use as they needed. With the advent of YouTube, he developed his own site – Harmonies da Jour – that has been seen many thousands of times and helped hundreds. His kindness and generosity were limitless.

He was helped to journey his new path by his love of music and the beautiful songs of his friend, Phil, his wife, friends, and family. They are singing him on a new path with no more pain.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Dumond.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shelley Dumond; son, Joseph Dumond of Niles; siblings, Sherri (Kevin) Tonkin of Granger, Craig (Pam) Dumond of Niles, and Wendy Dumond of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends. To meet him was to be counted as a friend forever.

In keeping with Gerald’s wishes he has been cremated and his family is planning a celebration of his life, love, and kindness. The date and location are to be determined. “We will meet again.”

