Edwardsburg sweeps Three Rivers in Wolverine dual meet Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg swept Three Rivers in its Wolverine Conference track dual meet Tuesday afternoon.

The athletes battled not only the competition, but cold and windy conditions.

The Eddies’ won the girl’s portion of the meet over the Wildcats 96-41, while the Edwardsburg boy’s track team defeated Three Rivers 95-42.

Winning more than one event for the Eddies were Abby Hess, who captured the 100- and 200- meters with times of 13.61 and 27.72, respectively. She also was part of Edwardsburg’s winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

The 400- and 800-meter teams, which also consists of Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelia Colvin, ran times of 53.13 and 1:54.27. The Eddies also swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays. The 1,600-meter team was made up of Macy Andress, Kaylee Barnes, Sarah Pippin and Claire Ritchey. They ran a time of 5:18.16. The 3,200-meter team consisted of Andress, Kennedy Kaylor, Piper Bryant and Ritchey. That unit posted a time of 11:23.10.

Pippin also won the 400-meters with a time of 1:09.05 and the high jump with a height of 5-2.5. Ritchey was also a winner in the 800-meters and 1,600-meters with time of 2:34.78 and 5:46.68, respectively.

Colvin added first place in the long jump to her big night as she went 14-11.5.

On the boy’s side. Noah Shephard was a winner in the 100-meters (11.95), 200-meters (24.23) and was a winner on the 400-meter relay team, along with Will Moore, Kya Bryant and Grady Ostrander. That team posted a time of 46.19.

The Eddies swept the distance relays as Kaleb Brown, Kya Bryant, Mobius Stubblefield and Dylan Leep ran a time of 3:42.93 in the 1,600-meters, while George Scupham, Dane Bailey, Andrew Backus, Brown won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 8:53.00.

Larson Fessenden swept the throwing events as he won the shot put with a toss of 45-11.5 and the discus with a throw of 150-2. Stubblefield also was a winner in the 400-meters as he posted a time of 53.52.