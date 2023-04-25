Roundup: Orchard Hills a busy place Monday; Rangers roll to easy win Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 10

BUCHANAN — Orchard Hills Country Club was a busy place as both the Wolverine Conference and Lakeland Conference hosted jamborees Monday afternoon.

The Wolverine Conference had its third jamboree of the season, while the Lakeland was on its second event of the 2023 campaign.

On Tuesday, Cassopolis dominated the Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree hosted by Marcellus at Pine View Golf Cource.

Wolverine Conference

Otsego captured the team championship as it shot 160, led by medalist Jurian Shaffer’s 37. Vicksburg was the runner-up with a 166. Paw Paw was third with a 176, while Edwardburg and Niles shot 180 and 183, respectively, to finish fourth and fifth.

The Eddies were led by Andrew Kurowski’s 42, while the Vikings were led by Conner Weston and Landon Martin, both of whom shot 45.

Lakeland Conference

The host Bucks shot 201 to easily defeat runner-up Dowagia, which shot 219.

Brandywine was third with a 242 and Berrien Springs fourth with a 2455.

Aiden Mondschein took home medalist honors for the Bucks as he shot a 43.

The Chieftains were led by Abraham Guernsey’s 48, while Carter Hayes led the Bobcats with a 57 and Ethan Tripp led the Shamrocks with a 48.

Southwest 10 Conference

Brayden Westrate and Luis Laurenz Diwo shared medalist honors for Cassopolis with a round of 38.

The Rangers shot 164 as a team, which was 47 strokes better than second-place Comstock’s 211. White Pigeon was third with a 216. Marcellus finished sixth with a 258.

The Wildcats were led by Dawsen Lehew’s 45.

Buchanan at Bridgman

The Bucks were defeated by the host Bees 176-196 at Pebblewood Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Bees’ Ryan Anderson earned medalist honors as he carded a 38.

Mondschein led the Bucks with a round of 41.