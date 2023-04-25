Niles woman gets probation for bringing contraband into jail Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

NILES — A Niles woman who brought drugs into the Berrien County Jail last fall was sentenced to probation Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Morgan Ausra, 28, of Niles, pleaded guilty to bringing contraband into the jail and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 43 days served and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Oct. 16, 2022 when she brought drugs into the Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph.

In other sentences:

Juan Crespo, 40, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to two years probation in the Swift & Sure program, 170 days in jail with credit for 88 days served, 480 hours of community service and $925 in fines and costs. His license was revoked and his vehicle immobilized for two years.

The incident occurred Feb. 3 in Niles Township. This was his 7th criminal conviction involving alcohol.

Gregory Davis, 29, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 70 days in jail with credit for 24 days served and $198. His firearm was forfeited. The incident occurred Feb. 1 in Niles.

Cameron Perkins, 20, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for three days served and $658 in fines and costs. His weapon was forfeited. The incident occurred Nov. 11, 2022 in Niles Township.