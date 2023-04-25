Michael “Mike” Smith Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

April 10, 1952-April 23, 2023

Michael “Mike” Eugene Smith, 71, of Marcellus, MI, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Mike was born April 10, 1952, in Michigan City, IN to the late Peter and Gladys Smith. On April 13, 2023, Mike married Michelle Ann Henslee in Dowagiac, MI. Mike enjoyed road trips and spontaneous arrivals. He was a legend with his life of the party and hardworking personality. He cooked the best fried chicken. Mike was very caring and always showed how much he cared about the people around him. Most of all, he loved being there for his grandchildren and being their Pops and Papa.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Peter J. (Christine) Smith, Michael E. Smith, Jr.; daughter, Michelle (Timothy) Schuur; sisters, Harriet Roberts, Sharon Fritz; grandchildren, Peter J. (Catherine) Smith, Jr., Chase Smith, Ryder Smith, Kirsten Smith, Megan Schuur, Mackenzie Schuur; and one great-grandson on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Gladys; brother, Dennis Smith; and sister, Darlene Poisel.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com