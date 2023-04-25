MDOT announces permanent closure of Niles-Buchanan loop ramps to US-31

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Max Harden

NILES — Access to a major interchange will be closed permanently this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

As part of the northbound US-31 repaving project in Berrien County, MDOT is permanently closing two of the ramps at US-31 Exit 5, Niles-Buchanan Road, on Friday, April 28.

The two loop ramps from Niles-Buchanan Road to US-31 will be closed permanently to reduce rebuilding and future maintenance costs. Access to all directions of US-31 and Niles Buchanan Road will be maintained with the four remaining ramps.

MDOT will invest $32.9 million to repave more than 12 miles of northbound US-31 from US-12 between Niles and Buchanan to M-139 in Berrien Springs.

The project includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, culverts, drainage, guardrail, fencing, signing and pavement markings. There also will be intermittent ramp closures at US-31 interchanges from US-12 to M-139, inclusive, and detours will be posted.

