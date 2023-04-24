Plainwell, Three Rivers sweep Vikings Published 10:04 am Monday, April 24, 2023

NILES — Host Niles was swept by Plainwell and Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference tri-meet last Tuesday.

The Niles girls track team lost to Three Rivers 83-50 and to Plainwell 102-34. The Vikings boys track team lost to Three Rivers 88-49 and to Plainwell 90-46.

Picking up first-place finishes for Niles in the boy’s portion of the meet were Antwone Whitelow in the 200-meters with a time of 23.56 and Aydan Mccarey in the 400-meters and 110-meter high hurdles with times of 53.25 and 16.29, respectively.

The Vikings also won the 400- and 800-meter relays.

The 400-meter relay team of Whitelow, Peyton Gordon, Julian Means-Flewellen and Alex Anderson posted a time of 45.75. The 800-meter team of Means-Flewellen, Whitelow, Mccarey and Quinton King Jr. ran a time of 1:35.13.

For the Niles girls team, Elle Ruiz-Grant was a double winner as she captured the shot put with a toss of 34-6 and the discus with a throw of 93-feet. Anastasia Kopczynski won the long jump with a leap of 15-8.5.