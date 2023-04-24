Niles man gets prison time for fleeing police Published 2:58 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

NILES — A Niles man received prison time Monday in Berrien County Trial Court for fleeing police last summer.

Diamond Ramone King, 37, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third degree fleeing police and was sentenced to 24 months to five years in prison. He must pay $198 in fines and costs. He has credit for no days served as he was on parole at the time of the incident. The prison sentence is consecutive to any sentence he gets for the parole violation.

The incident occurred June 26, 2022 in Niles. Other charges of possession of meth second offense, carrying a concealed weapon in a car and operating with a suspended license were dismissed. He is also facing charges in Cass County.

Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith noted that this was King’s 10th felony conviction. “Your prior record is terrible and relatively high for someone at the age of 37,” she said. “You fled police at speeds of over 100 miles per hours, crashed your car and then fled on foot.”

“Your actions were a danger to yourself, the public and the police,” she added. “There’s no excuse for this type of conduct and you know it. You have to stop this type of behavior or you will continue to go to jail and prison.”