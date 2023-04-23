LMC to offer 2023 Summer camps, workshops Published 12:00 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College offers several Summer camps, workshops, and programs for children and adults on its Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Participants can explore the hands-on learning of LMC’s Fab Lab, improve their athletic skills, or tap into their creative side with LMC’s Visual & Performing Arts Department.

Costs vary depending on each program. For more information or to register for specific camps, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/camps.

Visual & Performing Arts

One of only two colleges in Michigan to carry the prestigious All-Steinway designation, LMC has a stellar team of highly qualified professors that bring real-world expertise to the classroom, preparing students for various career paths. The same faculty and staff host several Summer opportunities for middle and high school students to learn what LMC offers.

TeenStock Musical Theatre Production

Auditions: 9 a.m. April 29, 6-9 p.m., April 30; Performances: 7 p.m. July 14-15, 3 p.m. July 16; ages 12-20; Cost: $125, scholarships available; Mendel Center Mainstage

TeenStock, a collaboration between Children’s Music Workshop and Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts, presents a fully staged and costumed musical that brings the lights and sounds of Broadway to Southwest Michigan. This year’s production is “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon TV series. Join Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the Bikini Bottom gang. Auditions are required for placement.

Teens (entering grade 7 to age 20) from throughout the region are encouraged to audition. No pre-registration is needed. Audition materials will be supplied. All rehearsals will be held at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center on select weeknights and each weekend from May to July. Participants should bring a list of known conflicts to the audition.

Musical Theatre Intensive

June 26-30, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; ages 13-20; Cost: $275, scholarships available; Registration deadline: June 5

Calling all aspiring Broadway stars! The Musical Theatre Intensive, a collaboration between Children’s Music Workshop and Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts, is a weeklong, triple-threat camp for high school through early college ages to develop singing, acting, and dancing talents. By popular demand, the program is extending its hours from previous years to meet the needs of our enthusiastic performers who can’t seem to get enough of kicking up their heels and belting out a showstopping tune.

Recording Arts Camp

July 17-20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; ages 14-18; Cost: $50

Explore music technology and production in LMC’s state-of-the-art in-house recording studio. Students will learn recording and editing using Pro Tools and MIDI, proper setup and placement of microphones, how to integrate music with video, and basic mixing and mastering techniques.

Piano and Strings Camp

July 24-27, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; ages 9-18; Cost: $100

Join us for our Summer Piano and Strings Camp! This a rare opportunity for music students of all levels to learn through the best-proven method – chamber music playing. This fun, wholesome week of musical growth will include courses in music theory, aural skills, ensemble performance, and master class. A required skills placement audition takes place from 4-6 p.m. June 21 in Room F125 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.

Broadway Boot Camp

July 24-27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; ages 11-15; Cost: $200; scholarships available; Registration deadline: July 7

New this year is the Broadway Boot Camp, a collaboration between Children’s Music Workshop and Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts. This intensive week of singing, acting, and dancing culminates in a fun revue performance for friends and family at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the Hanson Theatre at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center.

ESL

LMC offers Community Education English as a Second Language (ESL) classes that provide American English language and culture instruction. These integrated skills and focused skills classes help students develop communication skills to prepare them to enter college or employment. Enrolled students must be at least 18 years old.

Summer Intensive I

May 8-June 1, times vary.; age 18 and older; Cost: $150; Register at lakemichigancollege.edu/esl-ce

Students can improve their English during LMC’s Beginner and Intermediate Intensive classes. These non-credit classes are designed for adults whose first language is not English who are looking to develop their language skills for work, life, and social integration.

Summer Intensive II

July 10-Aug. 43 times vary.; age 18 and older; Cost: $150; Register at lakemichigancollege.edu/esl-ce

Do you want to communicate better at work, study at a U.S. college or create meaningful relationships with English-speaking persons? Register for LMC’s Community English-as-a-Second Language classes.

Fab Lab

LMC’s Fab Lab is where students can build science, technology, engineering, and math skills through hands-on learning while having fun. Participating in Fab Lab activities allows students to explore and experiment with digital fabrication technology, including 3D printers, laser cutters, and vinyl cutters. Camps are designed for participants to learn problem-solving techniques in an environment where trying, re-thinking the process, and trying again are encouraged.

Fab Lab Boot Camp

June 12-15, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $159

Enjoy four days of exploration in the Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College. Different projects will be available each day for participants to explore and learn the equipment in the lab. This is an open-style camp. Participants will learn to use mini-lathes, 3D printers, lasers, vinyl, and sewing machines.

Design Your Own Monopoly Board

June 19-22, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $129

Come to the Fab Lab and create your own Monopoly board game. You will want to come to the lab on the first day with an idea of what you want your theme to be. We have all the templates to help you create your customized Monopoly game.

Animation and 3D Design Blender

June 26-29, July 5-6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; ages 10 and older; Cost: $219

Create 3D figures and animation in this fun, interactive computer-based camp. Participants will be using Blender, a free, open-source software system that includes everything needed to create 3D models and animation.

Woodworking Basics

June 26-29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 13 and older; Cost: $179

This four-day woodworking basics Summer camp covers the power tools in the Fab Lab and incorporates a couple of fun woodworking projects. Learn how to use woodworking tools, such as drill presses, saws, cordless drills, handheld tools, nail guns, and sanding equipment. Emphasis on lab and tool safety. Please adhere to the Fab Lab dress code.

Build Your Own 3D Printer

July 5-6,1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 12 and older; Cost: $350

Participants begin with a 3D Printer kit. Throughout the workshop, they will learn what components contribute to the overall operation of the printer to repair and replace parts as needed. A roll of filament and basic training in Thingiverse, Fusion 360, and Solidworks (3D modeling) are included. Participants will leave with a fully functioning 3D printer for their home.

Ukulele Building Workshop

July 10-13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $125

Each participant will start with a ukulele kit, which includes parts of the ukulele and strings, that they will decorate and string. They will also learn how to play their new instrument.

Build Your Own Domestic Diorama/Dollhouse

July 10-13, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $139

Learn how to build an open-faced dollhouse/domestic diorama in this four-day camp. Participants will use laser cutters to model the house and then assemble the house and a large corner room where they can arrange 3D furniture, wallpaper, and paint. Mini lathes can be used to make wooden people as well.

Video Game Graphic Design in RPG Maker

July 17-20, July 24-27, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; ages 10 and older; Cost: $249

Custom-build a video game in this two-week Summer camp experience. Using a combination of Illustrator, Art, and pre-made art, participants will learn about game design composition, color pallets, and character designs to create individual experiences and import them into games.

Arcade Building Workshop

July 17-20, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $450

Fans of Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Frogger, and Galaga, will learn how to create their tabletop arcade machine. This workshop is perfect for the do-it-yourselfer or the family that would like to do a project together. The ticket is per arcade machine, not a participant. Each ticket can have up to three family members join.

Fab Lab Family Boot Camp

July 31-Aug. 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $375-$495

This camp features four days of exploration in the Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College. Different projects will be available each day for families to explore and learn about the equipment in the lab. This is an open-style camp. Participants will learn to use mini-lathes, 3D printers, lasers, vinyl, and sewing machines. Each family will have 12 hours to create and complete as many projects as they want.

Jukebox Building Camp

Aug. 14-17, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 8 and older; Cost: $450

Calling all music lovers! Create a working jukebox. No prior woodworking knowledge is needed. In the jukebox camp, attendees will learn to assemble their own (somewhat) customizable computer jukebox. Perfect for the do-it-yourselfer or family that would like to do a project together. The ticket is per machine, not participant. Each ticket can have up to three family members join. One adult must be present for each night with each group.

Upward Bound

Benton Harbor middle or high school students may be eligible for Upward Bound. With Upward Bound, students receive support for getting into college, one-on-one academic counseling, and more. They will visit colleges and places of historical and cultural interest with other ambitious students and spend six weeks in the Upward Bound Summer Academic Institute preparing for the next school year.

Upward Bound Summer Academic Institute

June 19-July 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; grade 8-12; Cost: Free; Register at lakemichigancollege.edu/upward-bound

Students with career aspirations requiring a college degree interested in preparing for college in high school can receive guidance and support through Upward Bound. Participants will receive one-on-one academic support, supplemental instruction, college visits, and social/cultural exploration opportunities. Students in grade 8 or attending Benton Harbor High School are invited to take part in the Upward Bound Summer Academic Institute. New UB scholars begin in our Summer program, however, scholars continue to receive services from the program through high school graduation. The UB Summer Academic Institute offers course instruction in Math, Literature, Composition, Science, and Foreign Language and an opportunity to get college experience by living in the residence hall for one week. The Summer part of the Upward Bound program culminates with an awards ceremony and a one-week college tour to a destination in the U.S.

Athletics

LMC Athletics hosts its annual Red Hawks Volleyball Camps for high school and middle school students under the direction of LMC Volleyball Head Coach Rob Elliott-Schafnitz, his staff, and Red Hawks team members on LMC’s Benton Harbor Campus. For more information, contact Robert Elliott-Schafnitz at 269-927-6846 or relliott-schafnitz@lakemichigancollege.edu.

Elite High School Volleyball Team Camp

Aug. 2-3, 5-7 p.m.; ages 14-18; Cost: $40

Come and brush up on your skills before high school tryouts. This camp is designed for high school athletes seeking fast-paced drills, training, and high-level competition. This is not a camp for fundamental training. Athletes will be put in groups appropriate to their skill level. Let us help you earn a spot on your high school team.

Middle School Volleyball Team Camp

Aug. 14-15, 5-7 p.m.; ages 11-14; Cost: $40

This middle school camp will brush up on fundamental skills and focus on fast-paced serve-receive drills and drills targeting defense and offense. There will also be a lot of fun, a 6-on-6 competition. Let us help you earn a spot on your middle school team.