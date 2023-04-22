Cassopolis man sentenced on drug possession charges Published 5:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man found to be in possession of drugs and a stolen trailer was sentenced to probation.

Joshua Raymond Reyna, 34, of Gards Prairie Road in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and receiving, concealing or possession of stolen property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for two days served and $2,396 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 24, 2022 in Cassopolis. A trailer stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan was located in Reyna’s driveway. Police also found meth in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. Reyna told police he had bought the trailer.

“These are your first felony convictions,” Judge Herman said. “It’s admirable that you’re not living around your children when you’re using drugs but isn’t it sad that you would rather stay away from your children and use drugs … You have to make your children’s lives a priority.”

“If a deal is too good to be true, you may end up losing your money in the end,” he added. “If the deal is too good to be true, don’t open up your wallet or checkbook. You’re a young man, make a good life for yourself and your kids.”