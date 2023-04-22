Bobcats split with Rams; Bucks sweep Tigers Published 12:23 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

NILES — Despite scoring 17 runs on 29 hits and playing without committing an error, host Brandywine was only able to manage a split with visiting South Haven Thursday afternoon.

In a battle of former BCS Athletic Conference softball team, the Rams won the opening game of the non-conference doubleheader 15-7.

Brandywine rebounded to win the nightcap 10-7.

The Bobcats (6-3) used a six-run fifth inning to seal the victory in the second game. Brandywine led 4-1 head into the bottom of the fifth. South Haven (9-3) scored four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to make the final score look a bit more respectable.

Kadence Brumitt went the distance to earn the victory in the circle for the Bobcats. Brumitt allowed nine hits and struck out six.

Brandywine finished with 14 hits, led by Julia Babcock, who was 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. Addison Anglin was 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of RBIs, while Adelyn Drotoz also hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Paige Krisher was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Brumitt also tripled, while Chloe Parker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

In the opener, Presley Gogley suffered the loss.

Brandywine had 15 hits, led by Parker, who doubled and hit a home run. She also drove in a trio of runs. Anglin added a double as she was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Krisher was 3-for-4, while Brumitt was 2-for-4 with a triple. Drotoz also had a pair of hits.

Benton Harbor at Buchanan

The Bucks were no-hit in the first game against the Tigers, but came away 15-0 winners as Benton Harbor issued 19 walks.

Hailee Kara and Camille Lozmack both pitched with Kara earning the victory.

In the nightcap, the Bucks (12-0, 4-0 Lakeland Conference) won 16-0 as they had 12 hits in just two innings.

Buchanan scored 10 runs in the first and six runs in the second inning.

Hannah Herman had a double and a home run, while Bailey Trail tripled. Caitlyn Horvath and Keegan May both doubled.

May tossed a perfect game with eight strikeouts.