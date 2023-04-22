Bobcats split non-league doubleheader with Rams Published 8:50 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

NILES — The Brandywine baseball team split a non-league doubleheader with former BCS Athletic Conference foe South Haven Friday.

The Rams rallied from a 5-2 deficit over the final four innings to pull out an 8-5 victory in the opening game. Corban Gamble tossed a three-hitter in the nightcap as the Bobcats rebounded to blank South Haven 3-0.

Brandywine scored four runners in the first inning to erase a 2-0 Rams’ lead. South Haven scored a run in the second to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 4-3. Brandywine (6-3) responded with a run in the bottom of the third to increase its lead to three runs.

Singled runs in the fourth and fifth innings by South Haven cut the Bobcats’ lead to 5-4. A four-run sixth put the Rams out in front for good.

South Haven (7-2) finished with 12 hits off of three Brandywine pitchers. Ryder Richard started and took the loss. Jacob Bosma came on in the fifth inning and picked up the win in relief for South Haven.

In the nightcap, a run in the first and two in the fourth were all the Bobcats needed to gain the split.

Brandywine finished with five hits, all singles.

The Bobcats are back in action Tuesday as they host rival Buchanan in a Lakeland Conference doubleheader.