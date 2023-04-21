Patsy Taylor Published 4:59 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Aug. 29, 1938-April 19, 2023

Patsy M. Taylor, 84, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. She was born on Aug. 29, 1938, in Dowagiac, the daughter of Edwin and Lula (Heskett) Reist. On Sept. 12, 1959, Patsy was united in marriage to Henry Lyle Taylor in Decatur. Patsy was employed by Wolverine Insurance Company for 47 years until her retirement in 2004. She was well loved by her Wolverine family.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Lyle Taylor; two children, Candy (John) Cooper and Steve (Debbie) Taylor both of Dowagiac; seven grandchildren, Andee Taylor, Jeff Cooper, Drew Cooper, Erika File, Danielle Hyatt, Brittany Herman and Abbi Gnatz; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Reist; three sisters, Judy Madaras, Jackie (Chuck) Carpenter and Sherry (Jim) Duvall; lifelong friend, Thelma McElheny; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Robert Lowe; sister-in-law, Ruth Reist; and brother-in-law, Gene Madaras.

A service to celebrate Patsy’s life will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, at Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m., until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Patsy’s name may be directed to Dowagiac Youth Baseball and Softball Association. Those wishing to share a memory of Patsy online may do so at www.clarkch.com