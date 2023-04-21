Dowagiac wins New Buffalo Invitational Published 7:26 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

LAPORTE, Ind. — The Dowagiac golf team played in its first 18-hole tournament of the season and came away a winner Thursday.

The Chieftains shot 372 to win by 14 strokes over runner-up St. Joseph at the New Buffalo Invitational hosted at Briar Leaf Golf Club in Laporte, Indiana.

Dowagiac was led by Dane Spagnoli and Abraham Guernsey, both of whom shot 89.

Berrien Springs’ Ethan Tripp earned medalist honors with a round of 85.

“The boys played well for their first 18-hole match of the year,” said Dowagiac Assistant Coach Jason Turner. “We had three players in the top 10. It started off rough for many on a new course, but they calmed down and finished strong.”

Besides Dane Spagnoli and Guernsey, Dowagiac also got a 99 from Travis Rehborg and a 101 from Luke Spagnoli. Kaden Sandora shot 110 and Sam Strom shot 114.

Buchanan finished fifth with a 112. The Bucks were led by Aiden Mondschein’s 88.

Brandywine placed seventh with a 432. The Bobcats were led by Sam Douglass’ 102.

Berrien Springs was eight with a 442.

