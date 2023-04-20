Julie Pagels Published 7:08 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Dec. 12, 1967-April 17, 2023

Julie Ann Pagels, 55, of Cassopolis, died Monday, April 17, 2023.

Her life began Dec. 12, 1967, in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest of two children born to

Ronald and Judith Beckwith. She married Joseph R. Pagels Aug. 31, 2002 in Cassopolis.

Julie loved cooking. She enjoyed making food and feeding her family and friends for games, gatherings, or pretty much anything. She was a crafty person and was even part of a crafting group that enjoyed making things with cancer patients, neighbors, and friends. She had a kind heart and would give and care for people in need.

Julie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of twenty

years, Joe Pagels of Cassopolis; one daughter, Amanda (Arthur) Gomez of Cassopolis; one son, Derrick (Kristina) Walton, Jr. of Cassopolis; one grandson, Darien; one brother, Ronald (Tammy) Beckwith of Centuria, Wisconsin; uncle, Gabor Tiser of Cassopolis; nieces and nephews, Ronald, Tony, and Krystal, all of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Julie be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com