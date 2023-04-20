Ernest “Dale” Fosdick Published 7:11 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Jan. 10, 1930-April 12, 2023

Ernest “Dale” Fosdick, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Cass County Medical Facility in Cassopolis.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 54867 M-51 N, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the Dowagiac VFW. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Dale was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Cassopolis to Marshall and Helen (White) Fosdick. He grew up on his family farm growing blueberries. On Jan. 30, 1949, he married the love of his life Mary Helen Haas. Dale was hardworking, he owned and operated the Twin Lakes Beach House and Resort and owned Dale’s Restaurant in White Pigeon and a welder by trade. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved playing porker with his family, and spending time with them at his lake house on Kelsey Lake. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Southworth and Tammy (Larry) Clark; grandchildren Brian (Laurie) Southworth, Michael (Carrie) Southworth, Kimberly Carson, Jason (Whitney) Southworth, Joseph Southworth, Jessica (Alex) Bent, Shanna (Brad) Bingham, Melanie (Charles) Crawford, Jennifer Schut, Pearalee (Dean) Frye, Jason Keen, Kasey (Larry) Sibley, Kristina (Andy) Abshagen, Melissa (Matt) Kerns, and Elizabeth (Corey) Graham; and 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Helen Fosdick; wife, Mary Helen Fosdick; children, Stanley Fosdick, Marshall Fosdick and James Fosdick; and siblings, Larry Fosdick, Beth Marshall and Bryce Fosdick.