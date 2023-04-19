Edwardsburg school board names superintendent Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools has found its new superintendent.

The EPS Board of Education announced it has offered the position to Dr. Courtney Szucs, Executive Director of Special Services at Fenton Area Public Schools in Fenton, contingent upon successful contract negotiations and a site visit.

Szucs will begin on July 1 and will replace Jim Knoll, who announced his retirement in February. Dr. Sarah J. Hickle, Assistant Superintendent at School City of Mishawaka; and Mark Brenton, Superintendent of Bellaire Public Schools in Bellaire, Michigan, were the other final candidates.

“This is important to all of us, so it has been very thoughtful.” said EPS Board President Chelsea Wilson. “We’ve been very thorough and it’s been a lot of reading and listening but I’m very optimistic. I think Dr. Szucs is a wonderful candidate.”

After two days of interviews last week, Szucs, Hinkle and Brenton were invited back for second interviews Tuesday before the board’s deliberation meeting Wednesday evening.

Szucs has a Doctorate of Education in K-12 Educational Leadership from Michigan State University. She has served as Fenton’s Executive Director of Special Services since 2018 and as its Special Services Director from 2010-18. During the 2010-11 school year, she also directed the district’s Federally Funded Programs. Prior to that, she was the Supervisor of Special Education for Lake Orion Schools in Lake Orion, Michigan from 2008-2010 and was the interim supervisor during the 2007-08 school year.

