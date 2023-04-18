Robby L. “Rob” Manley Published 9:51 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Dec. 30, 1952-April 12, 2023

Robby L. “Rob” Manley, 70, of Kissimmee, FL, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at HCA Osceola Regional Hospital in Kissimmee, FL.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Rob online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Rob was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Niles, to Robert and Sharon (Foreman) Manley. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1971. After school, he went on to join the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1997. On Dec. 22, 1973, he married the love of his life, Paula Bellas. Rob was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Rob is survived by his loving wife, Paula; siblings, Mark Manley, Brad Manley and Lynda Manley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sharon Manley; sister, Pamela Manley; brother Ricky Manley and sister-in-law Kathy Manley.